Republican Leaders Condemn a G.O.P. Congressional Candidate’s Racist Facebook Videos Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who won a primary on June 9, was criticized for comments she made in videos uncovered by Politico. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this chris juergens RT @MZanona: SCOOP: House Republican leaders are racing to distance themselves from a leading GOP congressional candidate after we uncovere… 6 seconds ago