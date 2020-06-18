'This is painful as hell': Conservative leadership debate earns candidates mixed reviews for French skills Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

It took just a few words into the French Conservative leadership debate for some of the four Anglophone candidates to apologize for what was to come.



“Tonight, I will make mistakes, but I will continue to improve my French,” O’Toole said from the very beginning of his opening statement. He later explained that he learned French at 18 years old, while he was in the Canadian armed forces.



“I am proud to be able to address you in French, despite my small accent,” Peter Mackay said with a small smirk of irony.



The two other candidates, Derek Sloan and Leslyn Lewis, didn’t say anything about the quality of their French at the beginning of the debate, but the fact that they barely could take their eyes off their prewritten notes spoke for itself.



They then may as well have stepped off the stage, because what followed was essentially a debate between the only two candidates who could claim to actually speak French: O’Toole and Mackay.



“They were the two candidates who managed to get their ideas across, sometimes with some difficulty, but we understand what they’re trying to say and they can defend themselves,” said Stéphanie Chouinard, a political science professor at the Royal Military College in Kingston.



· In first debate of Conservative leadership contest, it was the O'Toole and MacKay show



Both men spoke French with an audible English accent, occasionally mixed up the gender of some nouns, and sometimes conjugated verbs the wrong way.



But otherwise, their French was relatively clear and they both made efforts to include Québécois and French-Canadian vernacular and pop-culture references in their statements.



“Erin O’Toole is clearly the most comfortable in French. I must admit that I am pleasantly surprised. Mackay also seems to have practised a lot since his awkward winter outing. Good for him,” said P.J. Fournier, a political analyst for Maclean’s and L’Actualité magazines.



The same could not be said about Sloan and Lewis.



“The two other candidates absolutely failed in getting several of their points across, and in certain circumstances, didn’t even answer the right question. It gave a very clear advantage to O’Toole and Mackay when presenting their ideas and debating because the two other candidates are just out for lunch,” Chouinard added.



Viewers rarely saw Lewis look straight into the camera when she spoke. Instead, her eyes were glued to her prewritten French responses… when she was even able to get a word in.



Even then, there was at least one moment when she didn’t quite answer the right question. Asked for her opinion on a national energy corridor that would go through Quebec, Lewis spoke about Canadians’ right to be served in the official language of her choice.



“This is painful as hell,” tweeted radio host and former Parti Québécois minister Bernard Drainville alongside a picture of that moment of the debate on TV.



Sloan surprised a few analysts when he was able to take his eyes off his notes to answer questions, and even managed to throw in some unscripted responses to comments by the other candidates.



“Sloan was well-prepared for some questions and he had some clear talking points,” Chouinard said. But she added that none of that mattered anymore during the free-for-all rounds of the debate, where he was mostly silent.



Still, Sloan boasted about the quality of his French in his closing remarks. “I barely spoke French at the beginning of the race. Now, I am as good as other candidates who have been learning it for a long time,” he said.



On Twitter, many French Canadians disagreed with the latter part of the statement.



Unsurprisingly for those who have already listened to the four candidates speak French, some English also made its way into the debate.



“Je vais dire un grand ‘no’ à Huawei (I will say a big no to Huawei),” Mackay said, saying “no” in English rather than the French “non”.



“Je vais addresser le ‘banning’ sur Facebook et Twitter (I will address banning of ideas on Facebook and Twitter),” Sloan later said, seemingly forgetting the French verb “bannir”. 👓 View full article

