489 new COVID-19 cases; ‘I’m concerned that people are losing interest,’ governor says



Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that there are 489 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi. Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:14 Published 3 minutes ago

Health experts say Florida reopened too soon



The uptick of coronavirus cases in our state, has health experts worried about the death toll we could see by Fall. Florida leads the U.S. in new cases. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:20 Published 2 hours ago