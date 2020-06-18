A teen’s killing stirs Black Lives Matter protests in Brazil
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — When Rafaela Matos saw police helicopters over her favela and heard gunshots, she fell to her knees and asked God to protect her son, João Pedro. Then she called the boy to make sure he was OK. “Be calm,” João Pedro wrote back, explaining that he was at his aunt’s […]
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London in an overwhelmingly peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration sparked after the police killing of George Floyd in America. The demonstrators, the vast majority of whom were under 30, chanted: 'No justice, no peace, no racist police', 'I...