A teen’s killing stirs Black Lives Matter protests in Brazil Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — When Rafaela Matos saw police helicopters over her favela and heard gunshots, she fell to her knees and asked God to protect her son, João Pedro. Then she called the boy to make sure he was OK. “Be calm,” João Pedro wrote back, explaining that he was at his aunt’s […] 👓 View full article

