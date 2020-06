FIR against TV anchor Amish Devgan for using derogatory terms against Sufi saint Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

News anchor tendered an apology on Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he was actually referring to Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji but instead ended up naming Moinuddin Chisti 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this