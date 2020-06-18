Aunt Jemima brand to change name, image over ‘racial stereotype’
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () For decades, Quaker Oats knew that one of its major brands, Aunt Jemima, was built on racist imagery. The company inched toward fixing the problem over the years, replacing the kerchief on the Aunt Jemima character’s head with a plaid headband in 1968, and adding pearl earrings and a lace collar in 1989. But it […]
Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype, one with Texas roots to a real person. Katie Johnston reports.