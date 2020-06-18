Global  

Aunt Jemima brand to change name, image over 'racial stereotype'

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020
For decades, Quaker Oats knew that one of its major brands, Aunt Jemima, was built on racist imagery. The company inched toward fixing the problem over the years, replacing the kerchief on the Aunt Jemima character’s head with a plaid headband in 1968, and adding pearl earrings and a lace collar in 1989. But it […]
