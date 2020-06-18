Global  

George Floyd's brother speaks at UN Council, seeks probe into U.S. racism

Hindu Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The brother of the late George Floyd called on the top U.N. human rights body on Wednesday to investigate police brutality and racial discrimination i
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd’s Brother Calls On UN Human Rights Council To Investigate Police Killings

George Floyd’s Brother Calls On UN Human Rights Council To Investigate Police Killings 00:32

 George Floyd's brother, Philonise wants the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate police killings of Black people in America, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:32). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 17, 2020

Related videos from verified sources

Brother of George Floyd urges U.N. probe into U.S. racism, violence [Video]

Brother of George Floyd urges U.N. probe into U.S. racism, violence

The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Senate GOP unveil police reform bill [Video]

Senate GOP unveil police reform bill

[NFA] U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
'You have the power to help us' -George Floyd's brother to the U.N. [Video]

'You have the power to help us' -George Floyd's brother to the U.N.

The brother of the late George Floyd, Philonise Floyd, called on the top United Nations human rights body on Wednesday to investigate police brutality and racial discrimination in the United States.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

'Black lives do not matter' in the US, George Floyd's brother tells UN in powerful speech

 Philonise Floyd made the comments during a video-link speech to a United Nations Human Rights Council debate on "systemic racism".
SBS

George Floyd's brother, Philonise, gives message to UN panel investigating 'systemic racism' in US

 The brother of George Floyd made an earnest plea on Wednesday, urging the top human rights body of the United Nations to launch intense international scrutiny of...
FOXNews.com

Brother of George Floyd urges U.N. probe into U.S. racism, violence

 The brother of the late George Floyd called on the top U.N. human rights body on Wednesday to investigate police brutality and racial discrimination in the...
Reuters


