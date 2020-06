Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past



Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype, one with Texas roots to a real person. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:45 Published 15 hours ago

5 Films That Explore Black Lives and Systemic Racism



5 Films That Explore Black Lives and Systemic Racism These films help to provide insight into how black lives have been impacted by white authority. 1. 'Boyz N the Hood' (1991) John Singleton's.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 17 hours ago