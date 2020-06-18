Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All the president's countries featured so far in ex-Trump adviser's book

Reuters India Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece

Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece 01:11

 There have been tell-alls before by former White House staff, but a Trump family member is set to publish a book with “salacious” stories about the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton [Video]

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed' [Video]

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'

John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published
Showtime Miniseries “The Comey Rule” Set to Air After Election Day Will Star Jeff Daniels as Former FBI Director James Comey [Video]

Showtime Miniseries “The Comey Rule” Set to Air After Election Day Will Star Jeff Daniels as Former FBI Director James Comey

More than three years after former FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Trump, Showtime is making a miniseries based on the bestselling book by Comey, “A Higher Loyalty,” starring Jeff..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Factbox: All the president's countries featured so far in ex-Trump adviser's book

 China was not the only country mentioned in a litany of allegations that former national security adviser John Bolton makes about U.S. President Donald Trump in...
Reuters


Tweets about this