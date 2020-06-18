All the president's countries featured so far in ex-Trump adviser's book

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton
In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..
John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'
John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..
Showtime Miniseries “The Comey Rule” Set to Air After Election Day Will Star Jeff Daniels as Former FBI Director James Comey
More than three years after former FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Trump, Showtime is making a miniseries based on the bestselling book by Comey, “A Higher Loyalty,” starring Jeff..