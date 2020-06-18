Samsung launches the Galaxy A21s, starting at ₹16,499

Samsung has teamed up with BTS, a South Korean band, and revealed Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the...
Amazon is offering the Samsung 44mm Galaxy Watch Active2 for *$319.99 shipped*. That’s $130 off the going rate, beats Best Buy’s sale price by $80, and is... 9to5Toys Also reported by •9to5Google •engadget