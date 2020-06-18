Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration seeks injunction to block Bolton book

WorldNews Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Trump administration seeks injunction to block Bolton bookThe Trump administration sought an emergency restraining order to stop the publication of a tell-all book by John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor. The government claims the memoir, already distributed to booksellers across the country, contains classified information and that Bolton never got approval to have it published. It asked a judge in Washington for a preliminary injunction to block the sale of the book. “Disclosure of the manuscript will damage the national security of the United States,” the government said in the complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington. The administration sued Bolton on Tuesday for breach of contract, but it...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability'

Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability' 02:12

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said if his former national security adviser John Bolton publishes a book about the Trump White House, he will have broken the law. Gavino Garay has more.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton [Video]

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed' [Video]

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'

John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published
Bolton Book Claims Trump Asked China For Reelection Help [Video]

Bolton Book Claims Trump Asked China For Reelection Help

John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security advisor, reportedly doesn’t feel that the House Democrats’ impeachment probe went far enough.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump administration sues over new Bolton book, claiming it contains classified information

 Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is set to publish his tell-all book about his time in the White House. However, the Trump administration is suing...
CBS News

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

 The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains...
Japan Today

Trump administration expected to sue to block Bolton book

 The Trump administration is expected to seek an injunction in federal court to block the publication of former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s memoir,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this