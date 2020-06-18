Trump administration seeks injunction to block Bolton book Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The Trump administration sought an emergency restraining order to stop the publication of a tell-all book by John Bolton, President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor. The government claims the memoir, already distributed to booksellers across the country, contains classified information and that Bolton never got approval to have it published. It asked a judge in Washington for a preliminary injunction to block the sale of the book. "Disclosure of the manuscript will damage the national security of the United States," the government said in the complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington. The administration sued Bolton on Tuesday for breach of contract, but it...


