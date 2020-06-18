Trump is aware of India-China border row: WH Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Washington: US President Donald Washington: US President Donald Trump is aware of the fierce clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Laddakh , the White House said on Wednesday, stressing that there are no formal plans on mediating between the two countries. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel , were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries. The president is aware of it. We’re monitoring the situation between... 👓 View full article

