Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protest updates: Robert Fuller's half-brother fatally shot by California police; Portland, Oregon, cuts nearly $16M from police budget

USATODAY.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Robert Fuller's half-brother fatally shot by police in California, family attorney says. Oregon's largest city cuts police budget. Latest updates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: 'Defund the police' debate coming to Cincinnati budget hearings

'Defund the police' debate coming to Cincinnati budget hearings 02:21

 The city’s public budget hearings began Tuesday at 6 p.m., with hundreds of Cincinnatians signed up to speak. One of the most contentious items on the docket: A proposed $1 million funding increase for the Cincinnati Police Department.

Related videos from verified sources

Protest over police chief's punishment [Video]

Protest over police chief's punishment

Protesters gathered outside the Shelby Township City Hall Wednesday to call for the firing of Police Chief Robert Shelide after he made remarks on Twitter promoting police brutality.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:15Published
Despite calls to be defunded, Metro Nashville PD receives additional funding in city budget [Video]

Despite calls to be defunded, Metro Nashville PD receives additional funding in city budget

After weeks of the Nashville People's Budget Coalition and other activist organizations calling on Metro Council to "defund the police" -- the vote early Wednesday morning went in the opposite..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:18Published
Arrests made as ‘far-right’ group clashes with police at refugee rally [Video]

Arrests made as ‘far-right’ group clashes with police at refugee rally

Arrests have been made at a planned protest against the living conditions of refugees in Glasgow, as “racists” made the area “unsafe”. Images on social media show hundreds of people in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this