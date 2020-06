Virgin bidder Bain says it won't cut any deeper than rival Cyrus Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bain Capital's local boss Mike Murphy says he doubts Virgin Australia will be smaller under his private equity firm's ownership than if rival bidder Cyrus Capital takes control of the bankrupt airline. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Virgin Australia offers locked in as bidding race hits final straight Virgin Australia’s administrators Deloitte has received binding bids from Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital and will now choose a preferred bidder by the end of...

Sydney Morning Herald 4 days ago





Tweets about this