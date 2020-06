'I am just eagerly waiting': Sreesanth 'raring' to play again for Kerala Ranji team as ban nears end Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Sreesanth for lifetime back in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan after they were found guilty in an alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this