World War II singer and 'forces sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn dies at 103

Thursday, 18 June 2020
World War II singer and 'forces sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn dies at 103
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103 01:21

 Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. The singer's sentimental songs became something of a soundtrack to the effort in the Second World War, earning her a damehood and OBE.

