World War II singer and 'forces sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn dies at 103

BREAKING NEWS: Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103



Dame Vera Lynn, whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has passed away, aged 103. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:39 Published 9 minutes ago

Tributes flood in for Dame Vera Lynn



Tributes to entertainer Dame Vera Lynn after he death at the age of 103. The Forces' Sweetheart stirred the hearts of millions with songs and a personality that brought hope and inspiration during the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 17 minutes ago