World War II singer and 'forces sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn dies at 103
World War II singer and 'forces sweetheart' Dame Vera Lynn dies at 103
Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. The singer's sentimental songs became something of a soundtrack to the effort in the Second World War, earning her a damehood and OBE.
Tributes to entertainer Dame Vera Lynn after he death at the age of 103. The Forces' Sweetheart stirred the hearts of millions with songs and a personality that brought hope and inspiration during the..
Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103, found fame as the singing morale-booster for British troops – and those waiting at home for their return – during the Second World War.
