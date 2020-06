Democrat McClellan announces bid to be Virginia governor Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator is launching a bid to be the state’s next governor, which if successful would make her the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Thursday that she’s running for governor in 2021, saying she has the right skill set and track […] 👓 View full article

