Europe’s central bank hands out 1.3 trillion euros in loans Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has handed out 1.31 trillion euros ($1.46 trillion) in long-term, ultra-cheap credit to hundreds of banks as part of its emergency support aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and workers. The three-year loans are aimed at making sure banks can keep lending […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this