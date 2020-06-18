Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, is dead at 92: NYT



Related videos from verified sources Jean Kennedy Smith dies at 92



Jean Kennedy Smith has passed away at 92. She was the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy. Her daughter confirmed to the New York Times that she passed away.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 4 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources Jean Kennedy Smith, diplomat and last surviving sibling of JFK, dead at 92: reports Jean Kennedy Smith, a diplomat and the youngest sister of President John F. Kennedy, died Wednesday in her Manhattan home at 92, according to reports.

USATODAY.com 1 hour ago



Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and a former ambassador to Ireland, died Wednesday, her daughter...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92 Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and a former ambassador to Ireland, died on Wednesday. She was 92.

The Age 36 minutes ago





Tweets about this