Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, is dead at 92: NYT
Thursday, 18 June 2020 (
22 minutes ago) Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish peace process, died on Wednesday at age 92, the New York Times reported.
