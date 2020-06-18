Global  

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, is dead at 92: NYT

Reuters Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish peace process, died on Wednesday at age 92, the New York Times reported.
