Duke’s Mayonnaise new sponsor of Charlotte football games

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s Mayonnaise is the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte. Duke’s Mayonnaise replaces Belk, whose contract ended last year. The Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature Notre Dame against Wake Forest on Sept. 26 at Bank of America Stadium, home of the […]
