Duke’s Mayonnaise new sponsor of Charlotte football games
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s Mayonnaise is the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte. Duke’s Mayonnaise replaces Belk, whose contract ended last year. The Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature Notre Dame against Wake Forest on Sept. 26 at Bank of America Stadium, home of the […]
This episode we talk about - The fact that the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super can run the Unreal Engine 5 demo - Amazon Games Studio's new game - Friendships returning to Mortal Kombat - Easter eggs appearing..