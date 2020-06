‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Makes It Easy to Record Police



‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Makes It Easy to Record Police The shortcut, which was first published in 2018 by Robert Petersen, has gained new traction following the death of George Floyd... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:53 Published 20 hours ago

Apple Under Investigation by EU Antitrust Regulators



EU announces two antitrust investigations into Apple to see if the company violated competition rules regarding mandatory use of the app store as well as Apple Pay. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:18 Published 2 days ago