U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, ruling against his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants, dubbed "Dreamers," who entered the United States illegally as children.


