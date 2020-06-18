Global  

Villa captain Jack Grealish charged with driving offenses

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was charged with driving offenses on Thursday following an incident that occurred while Britain was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Grealish was charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision, West Midlands Police said, referring to […]
