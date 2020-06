Howard Sprungs RT @wojespn: ESPN story on the Detroit Pistons hiring OKC executive Troy Weaver as general manager: https://t.co/7A0FxqJx1Z 4 minutes ago My name is my name RT @FOX2News: For the first time in 2 years - the Detroit Pistons have an official GM in Oklahoma City's Troy Weaver. https://t.co/eyxyDmCd… 7 minutes ago FOX 2 Detroit For the first time in 2 years - the Detroit Pistons have an official GM in Oklahoma City's Troy Weaver. https://t.co/eyxyDmCdpU 15 minutes ago Ron Bohning Detroit Pistons hire Thunder executive Troy Weaver as new GM https://t.co/iP1PXxe4gK #nba https://t.co/oxEfg71gVu 18 minutes ago 97.1 The Ticket: “It’s an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons. "I’m excited for… https://t.co/1oEEPjFEsx 23 minutes ago