Dettori rides Stradivarius to 3rd straight Gold Cup win Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ASCOT, England (AP) — Frankie Dettori performed his trademark flying dismount after riding Stradivarius to a third straight victory at the Gold Cup in a dominant performance at Royal Ascot on Thursday. Stradivarius joined horses Sagaro (1975, ’76 and ’77) and Yeats (2006, ’07, ‘08 and ‘09) in winning the prestigious race three or more […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Dettori rides Stradivarius to 3rd straight Gold Cup win Dettori rides Stradivarius to 3rd straight Gold Cup win

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this Sports News Dettori rides Stradivarius to 3rd straight Gold Cup win https://t.co/IdyiFeHJId 39 minutes ago