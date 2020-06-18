JFK’s last surviving sibling, Jean Kennedy Smith, dies at 92 Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jean Kennedy Smith, a former ambassador to Ireland, died Wednesday night, her daughter confirmed to multiple outlets. Smith, who was John F. Kennedy's last surviving sibling, was 92. According to NBC News, she died in Manhattan. "She lived an amazing life," her daughter Kym Smith said in a statement. The death has been announced of Jean Kennedy Smith, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland from 1993 to 1998. May she rest in peace....


