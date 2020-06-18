World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103 Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular "Forces' Sweetheart" who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died at 103. During the war and long after, Lynn got crowds singing, smiling and crying with sentimental favorites such as "We'll Meet Again," and "The White Cliffs of Dover." "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,'' her family said in a statement. "Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family." Lynn possessed a down-to-earth appeal, reminding servicemen of the ones they left behind.


