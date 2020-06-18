Global  

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

WorldNews Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103LONDON (AP) — Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular “Forces’ Sweetheart” who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died at 103. During the war and long after, Lynn got crowds singing, smiling and crying with sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again,” and “The White Cliffs of Dover.” “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,'' her family said in a statement. “Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.” Lynn possessed a down-to-earth appeal, reminding servicemen of the ones they left behind. “I was somebody...
News video: Second World War veterans on what Dame Vera Lynn meant to them

Second World War veterans on what Dame Vera Lynn meant to them 01:03

 Second World War veterans George Batts and Robert Piper give an insight in to what Dame Vera Lynn meant to troops stationed away from home. Dame Vera has died aged 103.

