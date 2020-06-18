Global  

India, Mexico, Norway, Ireland elected to UN Security Council

Thursday, 18 June 2020
India, Mexico, Norway, Ireland elected to UN Security CouncilThe UN General Assembly elected on Wednesday four new members of the Security Council for 2021 and 2022, with Canada losing out again and the battle for the African seat going to a second round. India, Mexico, Norway and Ireland were chosen as non-permanent members, while Djibouti and Kenya — both of which failed to receive the two-thirds vote majority required to win — will go to a second round of voting on Thursday. Canada was beaten once again for one of the Western seats, by Ireland and Norway, despite a long and star-studded campaign, a result likely to be a blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In the Asia-Pacific region, India — which has...
Combating terrorism going to be priority for us in Security Council: India's Envoy to UN

Combating terrorism going to be priority for us in Security Council: India's Envoy to UN

 The India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti informed on June 18 that the United Nations member States elected India for non-permanent seat in the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support. India got 184 out of the 192 valid votes. "I am...

