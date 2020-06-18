Global  

AP Explains: US Supreme Court ruling on DACA program

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the program that protects immigrants who were brought to the country as children and allows them to work. The court on Thursday ruled President Donald Trump didn’t properly end the program, which then-President Barack Obama created in 2012. Trump attempted to end the Deferred Action for […]
