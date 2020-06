Roaming mountain lion caught in downtown San Francisco Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A young mountain lion that had been spotted sleeping in a planter box along a normally busy street and looking at his reflection in the glass of an office tower in downtown San Francisco was safely captured Thursday and will be released into the wild, officials said. The disoriented cougar roamed […] 👓 View full article