Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kenya defeats Djibouti for a seat on UN Security Council

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Kenya defeated Djibouti on Thursday for an African seat on the U.N. Security Council in a second round of voting held under dramatically different procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first round of voting on Wednesday, neither country received the required two-thirds majority in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Combating terrorism going to be priority for us in Security Council: India's Envoy to UN

Combating terrorism going to be priority for us in Security Council: India's Envoy to UN 01:32

 The India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti informed on June 18 that the United Nations member States elected India for non-permanent seat in the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support. India got 184 out of the 192 valid votes. "I am...

Related videos from verified sources

India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled [Video]

India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled

India on June 17 secured a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term. With 184 votes out of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

UN nations to elect new Security Council members Wednesday

 UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is holding elections Wednesday, including for two hotly contested seats on the U.N. Security Council. Five new...
Seattle Times

Seven nations vie for five UN Security Council seats

 Canada faces Ireland and Norway while Kenya and Djibouti compete for a coveted seat at the Council for 2021 and 2022.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

Maccoscyrus

𝑴𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒐𝒔 🇰🇪 RT @Maccoscyrus: Maize flour to retail at 40/= per 2Kgs as Kenya defeats Djibouti to the UNSC seat... #KenyaForUNSC33 minutes ago

Maccoscyrus

𝑴𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒐𝒔 🇰🇪 Maize flour to retail at 40/= per 2Kgs as Kenya defeats Djibouti to the UNSC seat... #KenyaForUNSC1 hour ago