Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads for using Nazi symbol



Related news from verified sources Facebook removes Trump campaign ads featuring Nazi symbol Facebook removed a cluster of incendiary Trump campaign ads Thursday for violating its rules against hate group imagery. The campaign’s ads attacked antifa,...

TechCrunch 2 hours ago



Facebook removes Trump campaign ads for using a ‘Nazi symbol’ According to the Anti-Defamation League the triangle ”is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime” to mark political prisoners in the...

Jerusalem Post 1 hour ago



Facebook removes Trump campaign ads that contain Nazi symbols A Trump Facebook ad either demonstrates the insensitive ignorance of the campaign, or lays bare its overtures to white supremacy. Facebook has removed Trump...

Mashable 1 hour ago





Tweets about this