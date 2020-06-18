President Trump Wanted to 'Go After Bitcoin' in 2018, John Bolton Reveals
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Former national security advisor John Bolton said that President Donald Trump wanted to “go after bitcoin” in 2018. According to a report by the Washington Examiner, which received an advanced copy of...
John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating a stir.