President Trump Wanted to 'Go After Bitcoin' in 2018, John Bolton Reveals

WorldNews Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
President Trump Wanted to 'Go After Bitcoin' in 2018, John Bolton RevealsFormer national security advisor John Bolton said that President Donald Trump wanted to “go after bitcoin” in 2018. According to a report by the Washington Examiner, which received an advanced copy of...
Video credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed' 00:38

 John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating a stir.

President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims [Video]

President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims

Bombshell claims from the former national security advisor. In his memoir, John Bolton claims President Trump committed possibly impeachable offenses.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:18Published
John Bolton's Controversial Memoir Stirring Up A Firestorm [Video]

John Bolton's Controversial Memoir Stirring Up A Firestorm

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the Justice Department is trying to stop the release of the book.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published
Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton [Video]

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published

Stephen Colbert Calls Up ‘The Big Lebowski’ to Settle Trump’s Lawsuit Over John Bolton’s Book (Video)

Stephen Colbert Calls Up ‘The Big Lebowski’ to Settle Trump’s Lawsuit Over John Bolton’s Book (Video) Stephen Colbert’s monologue on Wednesday really tied the room together when he used a reference from “The Big Lebowski” in order to explain why President...
The Wrap

Donald Trump Told Treasury Secretary to ‘Go After Bitcoin’

Donald Trump Told Treasury Secretary to ‘Go After Bitcoin’ According to John Bolton’s new book ‘The Room Where It Happened’, Trump was against Bitcoin long before his July 2019 Twitter tirade.
The Cointelegraph

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump “pleaded” with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects, according to a scathing...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comGothamistEurasia Review

