Dyme Portnoy RT @Newsweek: President Trump wanted to "go after Bitcoin" in 2018, Bolton book reveals https://t.co/aJCfwQ74d3 2 minutes ago Gregory Mills President Trump Wanted to 'Go After Bitcoin' in 2018, Bolton Book Reveals #Topbuzz https://t.co/6Ox8vc0nMi 5 minutes ago Freedom101 RT @TheMoonCarl: BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump is "Going after Bitcoin"! https://t.co/gJYPwfz7Yt 8 minutes ago Newsweek President Trump wanted to "go after Bitcoin" in 2018, Bolton book reveals https://t.co/aJCfwQ74d3 25 minutes ago daniel ensign @McDonalds Just wanted to say that i have always eaten at McDonald's but after finding out that McDonald's is su… https://t.co/TepE3cmU9z 56 minutes ago Loisel RT @AnitaPosch: #Bitcoin is of universal benefit for the people. Not for people like Donald Trump and all the elites who are profiting from… 2 hours ago PaulCrypto.com President Trump Wanted to 'Go After #Bitcoin' in 2018, John Bolton Reveals - #Regulation - https://t.co/2GvE7dhSla 2 hours ago Victor Ye We all know how Trump is anti-China on everything. Just seen an article saying Trump wanted China to help him get r… https://t.co/7z6U6XKWTh 2 hours ago