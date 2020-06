Holland Taylor’s Ann Richards: ‘A woman for all seasons’ Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Holland Taylor earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal of charismatic Texas politician Ann Richards, but the actor deserves acclaim for her research and writing skills as well. Taylor crafted “Ann” after digging into Richards’ life and character. The reward was a deepened appreciation of the tart-tongued Democrat, who died in […] 👓 View full article