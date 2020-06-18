Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Booker picks up Warren endorsement in Kentucky Senate race

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker picked up another national endorsement as Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday backed his bid for the Democratic nomination in Kentucky’s primary election next week to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall. Booker “is a lifelong Kentuckian who has seen how Mitch McConnell and Washington, D.C. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Emotional Senators Clash Over Anti-Lynching Bill [Video]

Emotional Senators Clash Over Anti-Lynching Bill

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) issued fierce criticisms of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kent.), who held up passage of an anti-lynching bill he previously voted to pass.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:47Published
Dr. Fauci: ‘We Don’t’ Have COVID-19 Under Control [Video]

Dr. Fauci: ‘We Don’t’ Have COVID-19 Under Control

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that, contrary to some of President Donald Trump’s claims, the United States does..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:59Published
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Questions Dr. Anthony Fauci At Senate Coronavirus Hearing [Video]

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Questions Dr. Anthony Fauci At Senate Coronavirus Hearing

Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren's exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci at the Senate committee coronavirus hearing.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

 LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker won a key endorsement Tuesday from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in a new sign of...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this