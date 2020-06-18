Booker picks up Warren endorsement in Kentucky Senate race
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker picked up another national endorsement as Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday backed his bid for the Democratic nomination in Kentucky’s primary election next week to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall. Booker “is a lifelong Kentuckian who has seen how Mitch McConnell and Washington, D.C. […]
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that, contrary to some of President Donald Trump’s claims, the United States does..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:59Published