U.S. accuses five Canadians of running $25M COVID-19 stock market swindle Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )





The four men and one woman are accused of taking the old pump-and-dump stock fraud method to higher levels of obscurantism.



They are variously accused of using a phoney passport, fake identities and bogus lawyer’s letters to resurrect and steal defunct companies and using foreign trading accounts to hide who controlled them.



The companies’ stocks were then artificially inflated using plagiarized websites, email campaigns and sales calls, U.S. authorities allege.



Some of the claims to boost share value preyed on pandemic fears: one firm claimed to make medical masks and another touchless sales kiosks for retailers. Neither did either of those things, according to securities officials.



The enforcement actions announced last week by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) target: Shane Schmidt, 52, of Vancouver; Nelson Gomes, 38, a resident of Bahamas and Hong Kong; Michael Luckhoo, 31, of Mississauga, Ont.; Douglas Roe, 47, of Vancouver; and Kelly Warawa, 36, of Vancouver.



U.S. charges firm president, trader in COVID-19 fraud schemes

· Canada has taken down over 1,500



Schmidt also faces criminal charges of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.



Among the stocks authorities say were illegally manipulated was a Minnesota penny stock company called Sandy Steele Unlimited, Inc. Originally started in 1968 by a woman named Sandy Steele, it slid into inactivity and was dissolved in 2006.



Almost 15 years after its demise, the company was resurrected.



Change of control documents were filed with the Over-the-Counter Markets stock service that facilitates public trading in companies not listed on national securities exchanges.



The documents declared that Sandy Steele, the company, changed hands in 2017 when Sandy Steele, the original president, resigned; someone named John Scott took over. The documents showed they had been notarized in Vancouver.



The FBI says the corporate resurrection was based on lies.



The documents were fake, the takeover was fake, the reinstatement claims were fake and even John Scott was fake.



An FBI agent tracked down the real Sandy Steele.



“She did not sign, nor was she even aware of, the documents purporting to reflect her resignation,” FBI Agent Keith Brown said in a sworn statement.



Before that came to light, however, the complex scheme went a long way.



Using lawyer’s letters, a company website and purported transactions, Sandy Steele Unlimited once again was actively trading, although authorities say there was no legitimate business done.



By late 2019, the company claimed a shift in direction, moving into “wearable tech,” specializing in cold-weather clothing with heating fibres powered by rechargeable batteries.



“These revolutionary garments feature built-in heating panels and are made with material that provides lightweight warmth, comfort, and versatility,” declared a new company website, rebranding as Sandy Tech.



Its future, the company said, was far bigger.



“Initial consultations are ongoing with several G20 countries and their militaries who expressed an interest in our products,” and it was working on government projects to use its technology in drones.



“We aim to be the new world standard in battery production and the useful applications are limitless,” the company claimed.



Photos of its products, however, appear to have been taken from other manufacturers and the site pushed its stock rather than products. But it was good enough to dupe unsophisticated investors.



After its launch, stock sales increased, as did its price. From Oct. 18, 2019, to Dec. 13, 2019, share prices jumped from $0.05 to $0.61; then slid down to $0.02 by the end of January 2020.



The investment flurry, the FBI alleges, came from unsolicited sales calls to elderly people, claiming the company was about to land an NFL contract, which would send value soaring.



That reflects the traditional “pump-and-dump” stock swindle — using a so-called boiler room of salesmen to convince people to buy dodgy stock to boost its price and then insiders sell their shares before the price crashes.



Just when things seemed to be wrapping up for the Sandy Steele venture, along came COVID-19 and a huge demand for personal protective equipment. In March, Sandy Steele salesmen started pushing a new reason why the company’s value would skyrocket — it was retooling to make medical masks, according to the SEC.



“The coronavirus has created a world of opportunities for investors,” a promotional email said.



When the COVID-19 pitches went out, “trading volume spiked to over 3 million shares per day,” according to the SEC. Again, the insiders started selling shares.



The ride ended in April when the SEC suspended trading, one of the first COVID-19 securities enforcement actions.



When the FBI and the SEC started looking, it didn’t take long to piece together an alleged fraud.



The company president used a false passport with Schmidt’s photo and date of birth but the name John Scott. Payments were made by a company Schmidt controlled or by Schmidt’s personal bank account, the FBI said.



While his acumen with business records seems impressive, his internet operational security was lax.



He used the same IP addresses in Vancouver to create and log into the company’s website and emails as he used for his personal banking and a Yahoo account in Schmidt’s real name, the FBI said.



Canadian phone records linked another IP address to a Vancouver address of a woman Schmidt had a close relationship with.



Similar methods were used on several different stocks — in all, the SEC alleges, Schmidt and his colleagues made more than US$25 million from illegal stock sales.



The SEC seeks restraining orders and asset freezes as well as repatriation orders that would moved “all ill-gotten gains” in Canada to the United States to return to any swindled investors.



Emails sent by National Post to the corporate contacts for Sandy Steele Unlimited seeking comment were returned as undeliverable.



