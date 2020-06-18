Global  

Juneteenth celebrates ‘a moment of indescribable joy’: Slavery’s end in Texas

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Juneteenth is one of the oldest celebrations commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Here's the history behind it, and why it resonates today.
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S. 01:21

 Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

