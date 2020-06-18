Global  

American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules. A spokesman for American said Thursday that the airline decided to ban the man after […]
