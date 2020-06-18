|
Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis
Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Facebook does not permit symbols of hateful ideology unless they’re put up with context or condemnation, said Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s head of security policy
