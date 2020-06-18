Trudeau blames failed UN Security Council bid on late entry to race, others blame 'superficial' foreign policy Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )





“It was the prime minister’s decision to enter late,” said Adam Chapnick, a professor at the Royal Military College and author of a book on Canada and the UN. “He has identified the exact reason that Canada did not perform as well as the government wanted it to.”



But one former Canadian ambassador blamed the failure on the Trudeau government’s superficial foreign policy that hamstrung its diplomats.



“It shows that through the Trudeau years Canada’s superficiality and insouciance in foreign affairs got through to the rest of the world, and the world decided we were too flimsy, unfocused, ad hoc and chaotic to merit support,” said Stephen Lewis, a lifelong New Democrat who was appointed by then Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney to be his UN ambassador in the 1980s.



Canada lost the vote Wednesday finishing behind Norway and Ireland in the contest for two non-permanent seats on the Security Council. Norway had 130 votes, Ireland 128 and Canada 108.



Trudeau, who personally championed the campaign, spoke to dozens of world leaders and made the initial decision to vie for the seat in 2016.



“The reality was that coming in five years later than them, gave us a delay that unfortunately we weren’t able to overcome,” said Trudeau at a press conference Thursday.



Canada loses bid for seat on UN Security Council, finishing third to Norway and Ireland in vote

Matt Gurney: Canada's back, and the United Nations rightly didn't notice



Chapnick said Ireland and Norway had indicated they would like a seat roughly a decade before Canada had anything to say, giving them a long advantage.



He noted the first briefing books provided to Trudeau’s first Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Dion didn’t mention making a bid. He said realistically, with the protocol and informal rules about countries competing against each other it could be 2033 before Canada could make another run for the council.



However, Lewis dismissed Trudeau’s assessment as “nonsense.”



“Four years should be more than enough to secure the seat. If commitments to Norway and Ireland were earlier made, they would readily have been changed if we had something to offer,” said Lewis, adding that the government’s campaign platform hamstrung the current ambassador Marc-Andre Blanchard.



“Blanchard was excellent, but he had nothing to work with,” said Lewis. “The prime minister is just fine with rhetorical flourishes. But when it comes to concrete policy, there just isn’t any.”



The loss was also “humiliating” for Canada and for Trudeau personally, said Michael Bociurkiw, a Canadian-born analyst who has worked abroad for the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe and the United Nations Children’s Fund.



“I think this also indicates the decline of influence of the Trudeau brand, possibly impacted by previous incidents such as the India state visit and the blackface revelations,” he said.



Shuvaloy Majumdar, a senior fellow at the MacDonald Laurier Institute and former adviser on foreign policy in Stephen Harper’s conservative government, said, “It’s really the biggest embarrassment (Trudeau) will suffer in his prime minister-ship in Canada, particularly on international affairs.”



Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest was enlisted as a special envoy for the bid. He said Canada had a lot of support, but many countries had made commitments to Ireland and Norway before Canada’s campaign began.



Ireland’s 128 votes was exactly the number to avoid a second ballot. Charest said he believed Canada would have done better on a second ballot.



“Countries make commitments and a lot of them feel they’re committed to a first round, but not the second one and Canada would have done well on the second round.”



Charest said he got no sense from foreign diplomats that there were concerns with Canada’s foreign policy, but also conceded they may have simply been keeping quiet.



“We’re dealing with diplomats and so people are not inclined to sit at a table and take a run at you.”



Conservative leader Andrew Scheer denounced the campaign as a waste of money and Canada’s moral standing. He said Trudeau had failed to show global leadership repeatedly during the campaign.



“He remained silent when standing beside leaders of countries with terrible human rights records, because he was afraid of offending them,” he said in the House of Commons. “He has also turned our backs on our friends and allies, voting in favour of one-sided anti-Israel motions at the United Nations.”



Scheer drew particular attention to Trudeau’s visit earlier this year to Senegal, on a trip through Africa. He said Trudeau had failed to defend LGBT rights.



“He stood right beside the president of Senegal when that president defended Senegal’s laws making homosexuality a crime.”



Charest said the campaign got Canada reengaged diplomatically and it should continue to step up those efforts.



“Canada’s missing in action in some parts of the world, Africa, the Middle East,” he said. “We let the American relationship, maybe some will say justifiably so, suck up all the air in the room, but at the end of the day, we have to have a stronger presence in the world.”



— with files from The Canadian Press and Bloomberg News



