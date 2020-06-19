Police union says Seattle laws to ban chokeholds, tear gas must be bargained
Friday, 19 June 2020 () The union representing Seattle’s rank-and-file police officers have notified the city that two laws passed this week to ban police from using chokeholds and crowd-control weapons, are subject to collective bargaining. “After a review of the ordinances, we see that the proposed changes are safety issues and mandatory subjects of bargaining,” Seattle Police Officers Guild […]
The Seattle City Council on Monday voted unanimously to ban police from using chokeholds and crowd control devices like tear gas and pepper spray amid protests... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times