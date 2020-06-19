Global  

Police union says Seattle laws to ban chokeholds, tear gas must be bargained

Seattle Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The union representing Seattle’s rank-and-file police officers have notified the city that two laws passed this week to ban police from using chokeholds and crowd-control weapons, are subject to collective bargaining. “After a review of the ordinances, we see that the proposed changes are safety issues and mandatory subjects of bargaining,” Seattle Police Officers Guild […]
