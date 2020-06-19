Dew not looking back ahead of Crows visit

Rescued baby crows learn to eat from chopsticks
This rescue story began with a nest that fell from a tree. The crows that were only about a week old remained in the nest, but their parents were no longer able to care for them. The homeowner who..
Former director documents battle against squirrels living on his roof
The former director of the California Republican Party has been documenting a two week long battle against squirrels living on his roof.Mike Madrid, 48, a political consultant from Sacramento, CA, is..