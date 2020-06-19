Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Massive cyber attack from 'state-based actor' hits Australian govt, private sector

DNA Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
9News, an NBC-affiliated television station, quoted the Prime Minister as saying that this cyber intrusion has been done by a state-based actor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks

Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks 00:45

 Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. He would not name the state responsible, and said he made the threat public to raise awareness.

Tweets about this