Massive cyber attack from 'state-based actor' hits Australian govt, private sector
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Massive cyber attack from 'state-based actor' hits Australian govt, private sector
Friday, 19 June 2020
1 day ago
)
9News, an NBC-affiliated television station, quoted the Prime Minister as saying that this cyber intrusion has been done by a state-based actor.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
23 hours ago
Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks
00:45
Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. He would not name the state responsible, and said he made the threat public to raise awareness.
