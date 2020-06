NSW Labor MP Julia Finn quits shadow cabinet over branch stacking allegations Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Granville MP resigned from shadow cabinet on Friday after she was named in an internal investigation into branch stacking in western Sydney. πŸ‘“ View full article

