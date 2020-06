BTS beats record held by Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' for 36 years Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 has beaten the record held by Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' since 36 years 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Michael Jackson wanted to date Halle Berry.



Michael Jackson wanted to date Halle Berry. Producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds claimed the 'Thriller' hitmaker once reached out to him to ask for his help setting up a meeting with the 'Monster's.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12 Published on April 22, 2020

Tweets about this