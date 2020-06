Bombers skipper to have surgery after fracturing ankle at training Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Essendon star Dyson Heppell has suffered a fresh injury setback, the skipper set to undergo surgery following a training mishap on Friday. 👓 View full article

