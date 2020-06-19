Bank of England apologizes for past links to slavery Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has apologized for the links past governors of the institution had with slavery. The central bank called the trade in human beings “an unacceptable part of English history,” and pledged not to display any images of former leaders who had any involvement. “The bank has commenced a thorough […] 👓 View full article

