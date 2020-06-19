Global  

Bank of England apologizes for past links to slavery

Seattle Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has apologized for the links past governors of the institution had with slavery. The central bank called the trade in human beings “an unacceptable part of English history,” and pledged not to display any images of former leaders who had any involvement. “The bank has commenced a thorough […]
