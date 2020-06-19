Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Sam Newman, Nine part ways after 35 years
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Sam Newman, Nine part ways after 35 years
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
36 minutes ago
)
Controversial media personality and former AFL star John 'Sam' Newman has left Channel Nine.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Germany
John Bolton
White House
Supreme Court of the United States
London
European Union
Juneteenth
Facebook
Berlin
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Manipulated Media
Atlanta Police
Cyberattack
University
China Charges Canadians
WORTH WATCHING
Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search
Timo Werner joins Chelsea
Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi
Bolton calls Trump unfit for office