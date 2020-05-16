Coronavirus: UK announces £1 billion 'catch-up' plan for disadvantaged pupils in England

Boris Johnson reveals £1bn plan to help pupils catch up after lockdown
Boris Johnson has revealed a £1 billion plan to help pupils catch up with their education before September after spending months out of school during the coronavirus lockdown.
Children's Commission calls on Government and unions to work together to reopen schools
Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield has called on the Government and teaching unions to “stop squabbling” and agree on a plan for a phased re-opening of primary schools from June..