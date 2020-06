Related videos from verified sources Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir's pet dog



Actress Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly staying with Ranbir Kapoor during lockdown, has shared a few pictures on Monday where she is seen with Ranbir's pet dog. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago Riddhima Kapoor Sahni twins with her mother Neetu in her new post



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since she arrived in Mumbai, after the demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago Sushmita Sen returns on the show 'Aarya', shares first look



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since she arrived in Mumbai, after the demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this